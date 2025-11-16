KBC Group NV Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 14.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 21.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $379.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.86 and its 200-day moving average is $327.59. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $423.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. Equities analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.57.

Waters Profile

Free Report

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

