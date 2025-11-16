KBC Group NV Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 14.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 21.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Stock Performance
Shares of Waters stock opened at $379.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.86 and its 200-day moving average is $327.59. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $423.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.57.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAT
Waters Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.