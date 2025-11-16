KBC Group NV Has $4.13 Million Position in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

KBC Group NV lessened its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 227,205 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,490,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $393,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 117.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in SEI Investments by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 452,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,631,000 after buying an additional 90,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Zacks Research cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.75 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.09%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,408.06. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. This represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,200 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

