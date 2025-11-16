KBC Group NV Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company $NYT

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 101.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,627,000 after buying an additional 1,184,729 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 210.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,609,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 65.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,325,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,331,000 after acquiring an additional 917,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $37,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on New York Times from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Times from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

New York Times Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.01 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,470 shares in the company, valued at $868,778.80. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.