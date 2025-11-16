KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

KBC Group NV boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 123.1% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 116.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $370.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.83 and a twelve month high of $403.58.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $455.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LPLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $564,645.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,729.10. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.