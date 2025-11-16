KBC Group NV Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,306 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.