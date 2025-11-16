KBC Group NV Buys 3,477 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,868 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 635,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,494,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,871,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,253,000 after buying an additional 2,709,071 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 315.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 27,999 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.66.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

