KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 529,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 682.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $284.04 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.10.

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,640. This represents a 15.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

