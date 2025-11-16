JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys 1,394 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 109.2% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2%

AAPL stock opened at $272.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.92 and a 200-day moving average of $226.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.