iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,791 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,546,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,246,000 after purchasing an additional 250,180 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,451,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,606,000 after buying an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,142,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,082,000 after buying an additional 220,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.80. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3662 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

