Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Position Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,899 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,322 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSP stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

