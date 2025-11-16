Intrua Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 873 The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $332.11 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.13.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

