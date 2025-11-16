Intrua Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,914 Exelon Corporation $EXC

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,417,000 after acquiring an additional 581,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 931,897 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Exelon by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,008,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

