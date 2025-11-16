Insider Selling: Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) General Counsel Sells $187,200.00 in Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jay Wright sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,523,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,048.41. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Castellum Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTM opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Castellum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of -10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Get Castellum alerts:

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castellum

Castellum Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Castellum during the first quarter worth $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Castellum by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 44,569 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castellum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Castellum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.