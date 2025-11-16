Insider Buying: Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) CEO Acquires $299,679.18 in Stock

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) CEO Bernd Brust purchased 93,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $299,679.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 250,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,294.39. The trade was a 59.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bernd Brust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Bernd Brust acquired 157,201 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $509,331.24.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $930.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.34. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 315.0% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 3,656,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,372 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,941,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,398,900 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 12,521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,672,000 after acquiring an additional 930,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,072,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 835,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

