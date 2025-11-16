Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 894,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,686,000 after purchasing an additional 150,204 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,108,000 after buying an additional 114,635 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,901,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 408,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 197,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total transaction of $4,815,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,707.34. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $146,491.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,122.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE HII opened at $313.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

