Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 261.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $69,989,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,607.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,083,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,471 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,611,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,088,000 after buying an additional 2,503,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after buying an additional 1,644,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

HST opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

