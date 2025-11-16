Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,691 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.7% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,490.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.