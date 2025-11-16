Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Stake Cut by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,701,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,180,000 after buying an additional 1,405,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 623.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,081,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 931,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,655,000 after acquiring an additional 764,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth about $30,317,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Hologic by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,383,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,467,000 after acquiring an additional 413,403 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

Hologic Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $80.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

