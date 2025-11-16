Good Life Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

