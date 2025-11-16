Global X Social Media ETF $SOCL Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,228 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 9.76% of Global X Social Media ETF worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of SOCL opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media ETF has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $63.93.

Global X Social Media ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

