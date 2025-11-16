Geode Capital Management LLC Has $347.32 Million Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,069,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $347,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 147,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $284,319.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,345.42. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 129,383 shares of company stock worth $3,513,171 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

