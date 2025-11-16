Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 43,899 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,356,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,899 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $476,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,198,000 after buying an additional 580,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after purchasing an additional 573,696 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,894,000 after purchasing an additional 523,035 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,506,000 after purchasing an additional 124,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,919,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,267,000 after buying an additional 545,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $296.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $1,311,711.45. Following the sale, the director owned 168,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,857,651.90. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $1,311,711.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,857,651.90. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,497 shares of company stock worth $742,375 and have sold 551,880 shares worth $90,337,237. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEAM opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.15. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $144.32 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.79, a PEG ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

