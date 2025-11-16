Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,800 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Revvity in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 9.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Revvity Trading Down 0.8%

Revvity stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Revvity Inc. has a one year low of $81.36 and a one year high of $128.29.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

