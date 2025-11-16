Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.24 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,435 shares of company stock valued at $200,294,552. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.90.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $466.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

