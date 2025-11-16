Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,500 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 184,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Zacks Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $776.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

