Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST) Announces Earnings Results

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Foremost Clean Energy Stock Down 7.0%

FMST stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 276,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 6.15. Foremost Clean Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foremost Clean Energy stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.49% of Foremost Clean Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Foremost Clean Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Foremost Clean Energy

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.

