Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,613 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Walmart by 134.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 363,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,368 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $166,563.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,365,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $816.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

