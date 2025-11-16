Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Makes New $472,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $466.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $484.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $546.00. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

