Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,699 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 98,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 206,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 184,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

