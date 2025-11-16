Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

EFN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$34.92 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$25.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of C$14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Heath Leslie Valkenburg acquired 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,245.70. This trade represents a 24.34% increase in their position. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

