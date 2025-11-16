David Beitel Sells 3,893 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CTO David Beitel sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $276,870.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 140,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,454.72. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $67.21 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -258.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 884.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

