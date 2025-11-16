Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $173.83 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.40 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.62.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This trade represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.82.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

