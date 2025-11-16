Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7%

TMUS opened at $216.08 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.41 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $241.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average of $235.85.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $16,767,187.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at $152,454,306,128.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971,041 shares of company stock worth $470,946,486. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

