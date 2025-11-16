Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $249.68 and a one year high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

