Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 79.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8%

EMR opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

