Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 16,746 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $33,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 164.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,665 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $146.05 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $148.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48. The company has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.