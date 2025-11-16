Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.20.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $907.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $1,020.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $855.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,710.96. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,640. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock worth $15,242,037 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

