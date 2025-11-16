Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $249.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.17 and its 200 day moving average is $243.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

