Cigna Group $CI Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna Group from $415.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.05.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $269.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

