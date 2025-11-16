Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of CLBT opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $126.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cellebrite DI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at $22,428,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

