Carol Jane Battershell Sells 75,597 Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) Director Carol Jane Battershell sold 75,597 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $152,705.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,095.30. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GEVO opened at $1.97 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 37.33%.The firm had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gevo from $1.15 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gevo by 5,808.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

