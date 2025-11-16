Cannon Advisors Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Cannon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 180,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 80,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

A stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average of $123.89.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,200. This trade represents a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

