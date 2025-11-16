Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $2.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Open Lending stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $180.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Open Lending has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.75.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,139,000. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $9,799,000. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Open Lending by 6.8% during the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 9,753,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 619,060 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 52.2% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 1,092,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 374,629 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

