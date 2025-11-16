Bunge Global SA $BG Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,446,000 after buying an additional 122,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,552,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 80.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,077,000 after buying an additional 443,893 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.0%

BG stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $99.55.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.