Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 12,754 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

