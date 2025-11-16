Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $399,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,945 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,769,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,040,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,683,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,060,000 after purchasing an additional 410,825 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

