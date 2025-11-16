Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,103 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $215,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 209.2% in the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $272.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.92 and its 200 day moving average is $226.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

