Andrew Hollman Meyer Sells 3,333 Shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,220. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hollman Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 28th, Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 16,665 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $500,949.90.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JANX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,189,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,122,000 after purchasing an additional 824,041 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,654,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,824 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 45.9% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 555,800 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 110.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 658,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 345,042 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 567,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after buying an additional 337,193 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

