Analyzing Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) & Palatin Technologies (PINK:PTNT)

Palatin Technologies (PINK:PTNT – Get Free Report) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Acerus Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palatin Technologies $4.49 million 32.44 -$29.74 million ($1.55) -3.61 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 7.71 -$18.79 million ($0.08) -2.75

Profitability

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Palatin Technologies. Palatin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palatin Technologies N/A N/A -365.57% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54%

Risk and Volatility

Palatin Technologies has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Palatin Technologies and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palatin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Palatin Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $350.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,150.00%. Given Palatin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Palatin Technologies is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palatin Technologies beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective MC1r agonist peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy. Further, it is developing PL8177, an oral peptide formulation for treatment of ulcerative colitis, which entered Phase 2 clinical trials. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

