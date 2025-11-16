Analysts Set Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.3750.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.69.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 18,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $317,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 138,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,560.87. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 12,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $220,936.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,787.26. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 41,674 shares of company stock worth $713,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

